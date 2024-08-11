Ciudad Juarez.– In the framework of World Pedestrian Day, civil organizations called for a tour along Paseo de la Victoria, from Teófilo Borunda to Ejército Nacional Avenue and back, to talk about road safety and the challenges of being a pedestrian in Juárez.

The event is being promoted by groups such as Desiertos Andantes and Peatones Heroicos to include an awareness walk next Saturday starting at 8:00 in the morning.

The state ranked as the first entity in the country with the highest number of pedestrian deaths during 2023, according to the traffic accident table contained in the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi).

The graph shows that 110 pedestrian deaths were recorded in traffic accidents throughout the state, followed by more populated districts such as Mexico City, with 95 cases, and Jalisco, with 93 deaths in the year.

Meanwhile, at this border, by the end of the fourth quarter of the year, up to 38 pedestrians had died in road accidents. The figure even equaled the number of fatalities recorded during the whole of 2022, announced the general coordinator of Road Safety, César Tapia Martínez.

“In about 45 to 50 percent of cases, pedestrians were responsible, and this is because many avoid pedestrian bridges or crossing at corners when the traffic lights are red,” the official said.

He said that, according to official statistics, the most dangerous avenues are De las Torres, Tecnológico and Zaragoza Boulevard.

In this regard, Juárez has two streets on the list of the 150 most dangerous roads in the country, according to the association Not One More Death, which records the number of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists killed in traffic accidents.

The list shows that Independencia Boulevard is ranked 56th, with 18 deaths due to being run over since 2019; followed by the R. Almada ring road, in the city of Chihuahua, in 74th place, with 15 deaths, and with the same number of deaths, Tecnológico Avenue, on the border, in 75th place.

According to the Mobility Pyramid, pedestrians occupy the top of the list as users of public roads, being the most vulnerable group during their journey, and together with cyclists they represent 26% of deaths recorded worldwide in road accidents.