Ciudad Juarez.- This Saturday, a training course in quality management aimed at 23 local companies began, organized by the Technological University of Ciudad Juárez (UTCJ) in collaboration with the General Directorate of Economic Development of the municipality.

The course is part of the pilot program called ‘Alignment 9001:2015’, designed to help organizations meet the quality and legal requirements demanded by their customers and improve their competitiveness in the market.

The programme aims to provide participating companies with the tools necessary to implement and maintain quality management systems that meet international standards.

The aim is to ensure that these organisations can meet the quality standards required by both their customers and current legal regulations, which in turn will contribute to raising their competitive profile in the business sector.

Carlos Ernesto Ortiz Villegas, rector of UTCJ, stressed the importance of the course in the context of continuous improvement of local companies.

“This course will allow them to obtain a certificate of curricular validity that certifies companies as entities that meet quality standards, which will give them a considerable advantage over their competitors,” explained Ortiz Villegas.

This certification is a formal recognition that could translate into new business opportunities and a strengthening of the position of companies in the market.

The director of Economic Development of the municipality, Andrés Morales Arreola, detailed the financial commitment of the municipality to the project.

An investment of 2 million pesos was allocated to support the 23 participating companies, all of them affiliated with the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco). The investment is intended to facilitate obtaining the necessary certification so that companies can access supply opportunities in the industry.