Sony Interactive Entertainment And Team NINJA have released a new series of trailers dedicated to the weapons we will be using in Rise of the Ronin. As previously mentioned, within the game it will be possible to fight using close-range weapons and ranged weapons, and unleash very powerful attacks combined with both.

Before leaving you with the trailers, I remind you that the game will be available starting March 22nd on PlayStation 5. Good vision!

Rise of the Ronin – Sword

Weapons Trailer

Source: Sony, Team NINJA Street Gematsu