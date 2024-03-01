It seems that not everything is joy for the Colombian Luis Díaz in the Liverpool after it was revealed that he could be one of the players sacrificed by the board to undertake the renovations of several stars on the squad.

The 27-year-old guajiro is having a dream 2024, he was one of the best players in the Liverpool in the final of the English League Cup against Chelsea and with the absences of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez and the Portuguese Diogo Jota, he had no choice but to take charge of the net attack.

Despite his good form and his contributions in attack, it seems that the plans of the managers of the Merseyside team with the Colombian are different: in England they do not rule out that he is the player sacrificed in the next transfer market.

According to what the British newspaper The Sun revealed this Friday, Liverpool are thinking about the renewals of their stars and to do so they must make sacrifices, Luis Díaz could be one of the figures for whom they could receive more money.

“Luis Díaz is on track to be Liverpool's most shocking departure this summer, if they can tie Mo Salah to a new deal,” were the words of the newspaper quoted.

Lucho would follow in the footsteps of German coach Jürgen Klopp and would leave the English club in the next European summer. The Sun warned that the priority is to extend the million-dollar contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander Arnold, who on the salary scale are among the highest earners of the entire squad. Different case from the Colombian who occupies 18th place with a salary of almost £3 million a year.

“The Reds are willing to listen to offers due to their large number of attacking options. The top priority for Jürgen Klopp's successor are new contracts for Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk,” he said.

