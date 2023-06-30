France is experiencing its third night of riots in the main cities of the country after the death of the 17-year-old Naher, which occurred last Tuesday, June 27, at the hands of a police officer at a Nanterre checkpoint, on the Parisian periphery. At the moment, the uniformed man is in pretrial detention for voluntary manslaughter.

A França is a literal war zone now.

Great riots in the whole country, including Paris, Marseille and Nantes.

In the last hours, different marches have been carried out that have ended in serious incidents in the French streets. For example, on Wednesday night 150 detainees were registered, however, the number increased in the mobilizations that took place between Thursday and early Friday.

According to Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, at least 667 people were behind bars as a result of the riots that were observed in Paris. Likewise, he revealed that they sent 40,000 agents to the streets to prevent new incidents from breaking out, however, this was not the case. In addition, he explained that the police, gendarmes and firefighters had to “face infrequent violence.”

On the side of the forces of order, they counted a total of 249 injured among policemen and gendarmes since the mobilizations for the death of Naher began, a case that has shaken France. The central point of the proposals have been made in Nanterre, where the minor was from. In this area, a bank was burned and several attacks against state buildings such as schools and a tax center.

🇫🇷 | NOW: Louis Vuitton store looted in Paris, France, during tonight’s vandalism. pic.twitter.com/RJqzofgD8W – Latest News (@UltimaHoraNo) June 30, 2023

Zoo animals released

Images of the riots in Paris have been disseminated on social networks and various looting of shops in the area such as Nike in Les Hallas, a Zara and Louis Vuitton can be seen. Given this, the mayors of the cities have decreed a curfew that will be in force until the end of the week.

On the other hand, it is believed that different animals were released from the zoo by the protesters. This is evidenced in a clip that has gone around the world, as you can see three lions walking in the streets of the city. The same thing happened with other species, however, there are still no official records.

Social media images suggest that 3 lions may have been released from the Paris Zoo during tonight’s riots in France pic.twitter.com/UpvZdzbesM — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) June 30, 2023

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, had convened a crisis cabinet on Thursday and the non-essential displacements of government ministers have been canceled until further notice.

The policeman who shot Nahel is currently in pretrial detention and was implicated for voluntary manslaughter and the first elements of the investigation show that “the conditions for the use of the regulatory weapon were not met.”

In a video broadcast on social networks, it is seen that two agents stopped the young man at a control. One of them points his pistol at him and shoots him when the minor disobeys the order and starts the car.

The agent’s lawyer has told BFM television that he did not “intend to kill” the young man and apologized to the family.

