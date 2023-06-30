The United States officially rejoined UNESCO on Friday, from which it had left in 2017 under the presidency of Donald Trump, reported that UN agency dedicated to education, science and culture.

The reinstatement petition was approved during an extraordinary general conference of the organization by 132 votes in favor, 15 abstentions and 10 againstamong these those of Iran, Syria, China and especially Russia, which multiplied the procedures and amendments to delay the vote.

“The resolution was adopted“, proclaimed the president of the assembly, the Brazilian Santiago Irazabal Mourao, unleashing a round of applause.

The United States announced its departure from the organization in October 2017, denouncing its “persistent anti-Israel bias.” His departure, along with that of Israel, became effective in December 2018.

The United States had already suspended its financial contribution to UNESCO since 2011, under the presidency of Barack Obama, depriving the entity of 22% of its budget.



However, the government of Joe Biden proposed in Junein a letter to the director general of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, “a plan” for reintegration into the organizationwhich is based in Paris.

Debt of 619 million dollars

But the US debt contracted between 2011 and 2018 with UNESCO currently amounts to 619 million dollars, a sum higher than its annual UNESCO budget, estimated at 534 million dollars.

Washington informed in its letter to Azoulay that it asked the US Congress to disburse 150 million dollars for the 2024 fiscal year, a contribution that will continue in the following years “until the arrears are cleared.”

The US reintegration takes place in a context of growing rivalry with China, which wants to transform the multilateral international order created after the Second World War and of which Unesco is a part.

UNESCO was also the theater of intense debates since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In this distorted space, those who defend democracy and the rule of law try to drag us into violating the rules and arrogating privileged rights.

A Russian diplomat expressed his obfuscation at the return of the United States to the entity.

“We would be willing to welcome the will of Washington”, which “would allow us to strengthen our organization”, but “we consider that they are trying to drag us into a parallel world, which surpasses all the absurd descriptions of the books of Lewis Carroll”, the author of ” Alice in Wonderland,” he declared.

(You may be interested: The United States ends positive discrimination in universities: what does it mean?)

“In this deformed space, those who defend democracy and the rule of law try to drag us into violating the rules and arrogating privileged rights,” he added, considering that Washington should pay off all its debt to Unesco before being readmitted.

