The Colombian Rigoberto Uran will be in the Tour of Spain 2024 Following the confirmation made this Tuesday by EF Education Easy-Post. Rigo is in the final stretch of his sporting career and the Iberian competition will be ‘his last dance’.

The 37-year-old cyclist will have the privilege of saying goodbye at the Return to Spain, after his team, the EF Educationwill announce it in the payroll that will be in the last major of the World Tourthe highest category of international cycling.

Rigoberto Urán is one of the most important figures in sports in the country. Photo:EFE / Instagram: @rigobertouran

Rigo will not be the boss

“Rigoberto Uran “He is particularly motivated. He would love to finish his Grand Tour career in a Vuelta-winning team,” the US team said in an official statement.

Although it will not be the EF’s main card for the Lapthe Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz He was announced as the head of a team that wants to surprise at the end of the 2024 season.

“With James Shaw, Jefferson Alexander Cepeda, Rui Costa, Owain Doull, Harry Sweeny, Darren Rafferty and Rigoberto Urán behind him, we have a team to support Richie across the board, from Lisbon to Madrid,” he said.

For Rigo It will be his farewell race. For several months now he has been announcing that he will hang up his professional cycling this year because at 37 years of age, what better way to do it than in the last major race of the season.

Rigoberto will say goodbye to professional cycling

She also wants to be with her newborn son, MaximumThe idea is to dedicate more time to his family, something that extensive travel and concentrations do not allow him to do.

“The time has come… Right now I feel calm, but it’s also very scary. It’s been so many years. Cycling has given me everything. I’ve been riding a bike for almost 23 years and my goal has been to have a racing calendar… It’s something that makes you think and it takes a long time to make that decision because of the fear of what you’re going to do with your life,” said the Colombian rider a few months ago.

Which novel will replace 'Rigo'? Photo:Instagram @gorigogooficial

“There are times when you have to learn to make decisions. It is very difficult. I am here, this year I get off the bike and every day you think about what to do the next day… You are never ready for a duel, but it is something you have to face. It is not a decision I make alone,” he added.

All the pieces fell into place for the native of Urrao (Antioquia), In a statement to the team he said that his goal was to retire with the EF jersey and not the one Colombiathat was one of the many reasons she took into account for being low in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“I told them that I want to finish my degree wearing the team shirt, not the Colombia shirt. Why? Because the team has been very important to me, obviously the Colombia shirt has given me a lot of satisfaction, but for me Education First is a family,” he said.

Rigoberto Uran. Photo:Cesar Melgarejo / THE TIME

The Vuelta a España will take place from this Saturday until September 8 and will have a route of 3,304 kilometers, which includes 52,729 meters of elevation gain.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS