At the end of last November, Nourhan Jamil Abed was a guest of the UAE, among the first batch of cancer patients who arrived in the country to receive treatment, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, by hosting 1,000 Palestinians suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip from different age groups, to receive treatments and all types of health care they need in state hospitals.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, met Nourhan, accompanied by her mother, Manal Mahmoud Abed, while they were at Abu Dhabi Airport in preparation for returning again to her country, after completing her treatment trip within the country, which culminated in her complete recovery from cancer.

Manal Mahmoud Abed said: “My daughter has been suffering from leukemia for about two and a half years, and is undergoing regular chemotherapy. With the outbreak of the current crisis, we faced great challenges in securing treatment, and the UAE’s initiative to host 1,000 Palestinians suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip constituted a lifeline. For us, and (Nourhan) was, praise be to God, one of the first patients to benefit from this initiative.”

Her mother added: “Since our flight landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport, my daughter has received the highest levels of health care, starting with a comprehensive medical evaluation of her condition and transferring her to the appropriate hospital to receive treatment, all the way to completing her treatment journey with a 100% recovery rate, after undergoing a series of tests.” minute.

Abed appreciated the keenness of the concerned authorities in the UAE to provide all her needs and provide integrated care for her daughter by a specialized medical team around the clock.

After Nourhan Jamil Abed underwent precise medical examinations and intensive and comprehensive treatments, her mother was informed that she had completely recovered from cancer and no longer needed chemotherapy doses. Her mother said: “We thank God Almighty for granting my daughter a recovery.”

Manal Mahmoud Abed extended her thanks and appreciation to the UAE for this generous initiative to treat Palestinian patients, and for what it provides to many Palestinian children, families, and households. The UAE has been and will continue to be the best supporter and supporter of the Palestinian people, praising the state’s established humanitarian approach in standing by our brothers and extending a helping hand. them in various circumstances. She paid tribute to the UAE for the full care and attention she and her daughter received throughout this period, and for the generous hospitality she received throughout her stay in the country.