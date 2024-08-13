Two action platform video games based on the horror films of Ash vs Evil Dead and Halloween They are being developed in a retro style in 16 bits through Unreal 5, trying to recreate the style of the arcade titles of the 90’s.

Both games are being developed by Boss Team Games and WayForward so that are part of a thematic license from horror movies to video gamescalled RetroRealms.

“We at Boss Team Games are all huge horror fans, and working with these legendary properties is a dream come true.”, Boss Team Games commented on social media.

The video game of Halloween It had already been announced and John Carpenter was confirmed to be involved in the narrative. He title will bring Michael Myers to the world of video games once again.

The game of Ash vs Evil Dead It was recently leaked on an Amazon listing, in this we will be able to use Ash.

“It’s been an incredible experience collaborating with WayForward and our licensors to create not one, but two fast-paced 90s arcade-style games, while staying true to the original Halloween movie and the Ash vs Evil Dead series.” the creators of the video game expressed about their project.

Ash vs Evil Dead and Halloween: What comes in each pack and how much does it cost?

Each video game individually will cost $480 MXN, while The package of both will cost approximately $950 MXN on your departure date and will have an extra benefit.

To all players who purchase the RetroRealms bundle, which will include both games; They will be able to play with Michael Myers or Ash in their respective gamesas well as in that of the other character.

Tell us, will you buy these games? Have you already seen these movies?