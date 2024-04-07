The Premier League promises a great game this Sunday at Old Trafford, where the Liverpool visit to Manchester United for matchday 31 of the English league in a key game for both teams.

Liverpool, which will have the presence of the Colombian Luis Diaz from the start, he is obliged to win to regain the lead of the Premier League, that was taken from him by Arsenal.

Those led by DT JUrgen Klopp They want to extend the good streak they have in the local league, they have seven games without losing with six wins and only one draw. However, it will not be an easy match, they face a historic rival who wants to do damage in the theater of dreams.

Manchester United He comes to the game with the need to win to dream of a place in the next Champions League and he wants to harm his eternal rival in the English classic.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United, LIVE