The president of the association, Javier Velasco, has indicated that “we must continue to advance in overcoming the taboo of death, considering it as an inherent part of life.”

12/11/2024



Updated at 11:06 a.m.





The president of the Right to Die with Dignity (DMD) association, Javier Velasco, considers it necessary to “normalize the access of the entire population to the right recognized by the Euthanasia Law,” and “expand, in the future, the assumptions for accessing the provision of assistance in dying, such as situations of vital fatigue.

In his opinion, “we must continue to move forward in overcoming the taboo of death, considering it as an inherent part of life.” Likewise, remember that the association demands “freedom as a fundamental right throughout the entire life trajectory, from its beginnings to its end, death.”

8,000 members

The Right to Die with Dignity Association, which already has more than 8,000 members committed to the right to a dignified death, has achieved that the provision of help in dying has the support of the majority of the Spanish population and has become a right. for citizens with the approval of the Organic Law for the Regulation of Euthanasia in 2021.

Despite the initial rejection of the Ministry of the Interior, which refused to register the new organization in the registry of associations, it was finally achieved on December 13, 1984 due to the work of the association and the testimonies of brave people such as Ramón Sampedro, who made public their desire to be able to decide the final moment of their lives.