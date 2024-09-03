RST: tourist flow from Russia to Belarus doubles in 2024

The growth of tourist flow from Russia to Belarus in 2024 has doubled compared to 2023. The fact that compatriots have become sharply interested in tours to the country of the former USSR, reported in the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI).

It is specified that tour operators in Belarus note significant interest in the destination not only in summer, but also in autumn. The Russian Union of Travel Industry added that the growth in demand is also facilitated by the emergence of new attractions, the expansion of the range of excursion tours and the transport accessibility of the republic.

“New tourist attractions are constantly opening. These include objects that have been under reconstruction for a long time – castles, palace complexes located in beautiful natural places,” explained Larisa Petrovskaya, director of the Vitebsk company “Ilva”.

According to the portal’s interlocutor, in 2024, Russians most often choose expensive tours with accommodation in hotels of at least four stars. In addition, compatriots often organize various events, professional and personal holidays in Belarus.

Earlier, Belarus entered the top 5 most popular countries among Russian tourists in June-August 2024.