The woman who accuses Jay-Z considers changing her lawsuit to a criminal complaint

Based on Sun Tzu’s saying that the best defense is a good attack, the woman who has sued Jay-Z and Puff Diddy for having raped her when she was a 13-year-old girl At one of the latter’s parties—after the 2000 MTV Movie Awards gala—he is considering following the advice of, curiously, Beyoncé’s husband.

At first, in October, the woman, identified by the famous Anglo-Saxon nickname to preserve anonymity, Jane Doe, along with her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, originally filed the lawsuit only against Diddy – whose real name is Sean Combs -, accusing him to him and another celebrity of sexual assault when she was a minor, in addition to pointing out that There was an unidentified woman observing the events and denying her duty to help.

However, it was finally decided to modify the civil lawsuit this past weekend and include Shawn Carter, as Jay-Z is actually called, who responded forcefully through a statement distributed on networks and to the media by his company, Roc Nation, denying all accusations.

In said writing, there was a phrase that, it seems, is resonating in the mind of the young woman, as Jay-Z opined that an accusation of rape and pedophilia is “so atrocious in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, no! a civilian! Anyone who commits such a crime against a minor should be imprisonedDon’t you think?”

And now, according to attorney Tony Buzbee, his client could follow Carter’s advice and change the civil lawsuit to a criminal oneespecially after the belligerence with which Jay-Z has acted these days, since the Texan lawyer himself has denounced that they are trying to undermine his reputation by harassing him, his family and trying to dismiss the case if the woman does not reveal her identity .

In a statement sent to the news portal email TMZBuzbee has explained that they have not at all ruled out filing rape charges against Jay-Z before the New York authorities, which would mean that the case becomes criminal. and could lead to prison sentences for the rapper and Beyoncé’s husband.

“What happens next will depend on my client. It is her case and what she decides to do will be known in due time,” said the lawyer, taking advantage of the fact that, according to New York state law, there is no statute of limitations for alleged victims to file a complaint for rape. in first grade.

Likewise, the lawyer, who has already received two complaints from two former clients who, in his opinion, are the work of the power of Jay-Z and Puff Diddy, since the dates coincide with the moments in which his name has come to light, has stated about the words of the statement and whether they have had any impact on the young woman’s possible decision: “I normally don’t take advice from a suspected culprit.” whose defense is consisting entirely of silly personal attacks.”

But he has not completely ruled out the possibility. In fact, it seems that Jay-Z may truly have a reputation problem, especially after the last stories of Foxy Brown, who was the rapper’s protégé in the music industry in those years and who achieved several hits thanks to Jay-Z.

Brown, 46, has published three stories simple: in the first, only the onomatopoeia “Wow”; in the second, “Wait” [“Espera un momento”] followed by an emoticon of a big-eyed face; and, finally, an emoticon with a frozen face, which many followers have interpreted as meaning She herself is paralyzed by not being able to say anything.