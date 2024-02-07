A heavyweight with charisma. The Urban Rolls-Royce Ghost is Rico Verhoeven on wheels.

We know Urban from the converted Land Rovers, Range Rovers, Benzes and even commercial vehicles. In the Netherlands, Rico Verhoeven is associated with the brand and this updated Urban Rolls-Royce Ghost will not look out of place. It is the latest project from the well-known tuner.

The brand presented the Rolls at SEMA in Las Vegas last year. Now the product is ready to be sold. The tuning concerns a complete Urban body kit for the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Consisting of a new front bumper, side skirts and a rear bumper.

All items are made of carbon and aluminum. A Ghost is heavy enough on its own, so a little carbon won't hurt. You don't have to do it for the sporty part. It remains a Rolls-Royce.

The rims are made by Vossen and available in sizes 22 to 24 inches. You can say what you want, but those big round jekko's are easy to keep clean. Saves time in the laundry box!

Such an appearance also requires a matching soundtrack. The V12 is normally silent in a Rolls-Royce, but that is not the case with this Urban Ghost. Thanks to an exhaust system from Milltek, the car really comes to life.

It is not known what Urban Automotive charges for this tuning. But if you call Rico Verhoeven, he can probably tell you what you need to do for such an Urban makeover for your Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Sinister, over the top and brutal. Everything about this car screams 50 Cent and In Da Club. However, we are more than twenty years later after that world hit.

