Rico Verhoeven gets into a Mercedes-AMG G63 with Urban Automotive goodies. What’s up with that?

You know Rico Verhoeven as kickboxing world champion. And maybe as a new Hollywood actor. But now you can also know him as Rico the entrepreneur, because he is the face of Urban Automotive in Europe. This is more than a simple sponsorship deal.

Urban Automotive was mainly known for many years in the United Kingdom. However, the company wants to conquer Europe with their products. In Europe GP Products is the distributor of Urban Automotive. In addition, Absolute Motors is associated with the brand as one of the installation partners. With, among others, a Mercedes-AMG G63, Audi RS Q8, Land Rover Defender and even a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the company from Ridderkerk has already shown what is possible with the modifications of Urban. In addition to this installation partner, there are a number of other partners in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe where you can go.

Good marketing is an important part of putting the brand on the map in Europe. And that brings us to the heavyweight world champion in kickboxing. Rico Verhoeven is going to convince you to buy the goodies from Urban. Verhoeven will also be very happy with that, because he is a shareholder of the tuner in Europe.

This makes this more than a simple sponsorship deal as you often see: BN’er drives a fat car of brand A, fans become lyrical about brand A and brand A sells -if all goes well- more stuff. In this case, Verhoeven is really connected to Urban as an entrepreneur. He therefore benefits if the brand does well in Europe.

The announcement is accompanied by Rico Verhoeven and a sinister Urban Mercedes-AMG G63. A heavyweight car paired with a heavyweight champion. If Rico were a car he would be an Urban G63, wouldn’t he?

