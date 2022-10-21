It was undoubtedly an eventful night the one that broke out in the night inside the house of the GF Vip. Amaurys Perez and Charlie Gnocchi became the protagonists of a furious quarrel that forced the direction to be censored. Let’s find out in detail what happened: here’s everything you need to know.

To the Big Brother Vip the twists never fail. After the episode aired last night, which saw the elimination of Cristina Quaranta, a furious quarrel broke out inside the most spied on house in Italy. The protagonists of the discussion were Amaurys Perez and Charlie Gnocchi which forced the direction to be censored for about 10 minutes.

The authors tried to calm the spirits among the contestants. After quarrel Charlie Gnocchi confided in Luca Salatino and Antonino Spinalbese to whom he confessed:

He’s mad at me because he says I’m a handyman. I just said not to talk about Marco anymore. He’s been mad at me for 10 days. Tonight he blurted out and he called me me ** he offended me. Amaurys hasn’t talked to me for 10 days. He was going to hit me tonight. I al GF I said in the confessional that I am not angry with him. He also said I’m a fake. I just said ‘just don’t talk about Marco’. But I was saying it in general.

With regard to Amaurysinstead, the gieffino vented with Nikita:

They have touched something that I care a lot about and do not compromise. These are arguments that I do not compromise. I defend my principles with the sword. That Charlie didn’t come to talk to me, I know very well who I am, I don’t care if I’m at Big Brother.

In conclusion, the sample he said: