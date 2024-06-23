In trouble again

There seems to be no end to the dark period Daniel Ricciardo. Just as the Australian had tried to raise his head with a good eighth place in the Canadian GP, ​​here he is again sink again in qualifying in Barcelona. The pilot from Perth in Catalonia was eliminated in Q1 and only managed to get behind the two Williams of Albon and Sargeant.

As a partial consolation, however, it must be said that his garage partner, Yuki Tsunoda, certainly did not have a pleasant Saturday either. In fact, the Japanese was also eliminated at the first cut of the day, setting the 17th time, just one position ahead of Ricciardo.

Ricciardo’s words

“It’s a difficult weekend. We have a lot of new parts on the car and still need to figure out the best way to make them work – commented the former Red Bull driver with some bitterness – after Friday we made some pretty important changes overnight and in qualifying the car seemed to have improved. We have made progress in terms of feeling and balance, but unfortunately we are still slow. Being out of Q1 with both cars, especially using three sets of softs each, shows that we don’t have the pace at the moment. Some races with similar track characteristics await us, so we need to understand together what things we are missing“.