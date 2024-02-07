The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Retro-Bit controller for Nintendo Switch and NES. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 24%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €29.99. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is one euro. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Retro-Bit controller for Nintendo Switch and NES, the features
The Retro-Bit controller for Nintendo Switch and NES has turbo function. Thanks to the included receivers it allows you to play with original NES consoles and various retro consoles. Also includes a 1 meter charging cable.
The battery is from 500mAh. There is no shortage of Home and Screenshot buttons. Connects to receivers with 2.4GHz wireless connection. This is a collectible controller for enthusiasts.
#RetroBit #controller #Nintendo #Switch #NES #discount #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply