by VALERIO BARRETTA

Marquez and the whistles of Misano

A stain on the first weekend at Misano is represented by the boos from the crowd at Marc Márquez on the occasion of the podium that celebrated the second consecutive triumph of the Spaniard. Whistles that historically are part of the nature and culture of other sports, but also in motorsports happen, and not only in Italy.

Marquez took them philosophically, knowing full well the public’s love for Valentino Rossi and all the guys from the Doctor’s Academy. And maybe, deep down, he even appreciated them, because they are the sound evidence that the #93 is back at the highest levels and is scary.

The words of Marquez

“The whistles? In a circuit there must be everything and you have to know how to accept it. The fact that ‘Pecco’ told the fans to stop, however, says a lot about him. You have to know when it’s your moment, and in Misano it was ‘Pecco’s’ moment, not mine.“, these are the words of the Spanish champion to his compatriots SER Chain.

Marquez, who has also given his preference to Bagnaia if he fails to win the World Championship, expects “Pecco” and Jorge Martin to step up a level for the weekend of September 22. But that doesn’t mean the Cabroncito will give up: “I expect a very high competition. In Misano, realistically, I had no chance of winning. So I am very satisfied to have been in the lead, to have gone away, to have set the track record and to have maintained the speed. When you get the first victory you feel freer, you gain confidence and you hope to be able to gain momentum. From now until the end of the season it will not be possible to win all the races, but getting on the podium will be one of the objectives”.