Singapore GP rumours

The Formula 1 paddock is small and, as we know, rumours spread. So it happens that, on the eve of the start of the Singapore GP trials, The talk that the Marina Bay race could be Daniel Ricciardo’s last F1 career is getting back to the person concerned. And this does not deny, but neither does it confirm, the rumours that Red Bull is on the verge of promoting third driver Liam Lawson – who made his debut last year to replace him after the hand injury he suffered at Zandvoort – in his place. “The dates are those, I think we’ll know more after the weekend”, Daniel said, effectively aligning himself with the timeframes given a few days ago by Helmut Marko himself in an interview on Dutch TV Viaplay.

Daniel Ricciardo speaks

Of course, it remains to be seen how it is possible to go from being the number one favourite to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull to losing his place at Racing Bulls during the season in favour of a near rookie like Lawson in just a handful of weeks. However, Ricciardo is not hiding behind a finger, admitting that his season has been less positive than expected: “I know how it works and I knew there would be deadlines, both for the summer break and for after Singapore.. But I had also heard that I would not be in the car for this race and it was already being talked about after Japan or something. There are still things up in the air, let’s see how the weekend goes. I know we were hoping for more but I also think that after Montreal, when the pressure was building, the situation was more positive than negative.”.

“Obviously I will give my best as I always have done. – Ricciardo then added – because there’s always something to fight for. I’ll try to get on the podium, that’s my program. That’s what I’ll continue to do and if it’s enough, then good. If it’s not enough, it’s up to Red Bull. I’ll certainly never bring a violin to a press conference and say ‘poor me‘. There are many moments where I look back and am very grateful to have had, up to this point, such a long career in this sport.. But there are ups and downs, there are moments when you feel like you’ve had an opportunity”.

Formula 1’s swan song?

However, there are also more general considerations on the return to the Faenza team that already have the flavour of farewell: “The goal was to get back into F1 after the six-month break, try to fight to get back to the top and have a top seat. Obviously, if those doors don’t open, I’ve also said for a while that I don’t want to stay here competing every now and then for a single point. It’s a longer term thing, but this year I’ve approached everything the right way and given the team everything I could. Sometimes it was enough, sometimes it wasn’t, but not for lack of effort or trying. There’s no sadness or guilt.”.