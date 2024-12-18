The doctors rule out that Raphael suffered a stroke and transferred him to the 12 de Octubre Hospital for more tests.

The singer Raphael did not suffer a stroke, according to the medical report from the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, which also warns that he will move, of his own free will and that of his family, to the 12 de Octubre Hospital.

Thus, after the first hours and after carrying out an urgent neurological study, it was ruled out that a stroke was the cause of his hospital admission, although the hospital assures that more tests will be “necessary” to determine “the origin.” of his illness.

The statement also explains that “at the request of the patient and his family he will be transferred to the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, given his history of transplantation to which he was subjected at the aforementioned center and for the continued medical follow-up that he will carry out at said hospital.”

As confirmed this Wednesday by the artist’s wife, Natalia Figueroa, Raphael is “fine” after suffering a stroke this Tuesday at the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater, where he was recording a special Christmas program of ‘La Revuelta’ when he began to meet. evil. The artist left “on his own two feet” to catch the ambulance.

Madrid Emergency Services went to the scene and attended to the singer, who was having a cerebrovascular episode, at the Príncipe Theater itself, located on Tres Cruces Street.

Subsequently, he was transferred to the hospital with a reserved prognosis and awaiting his evolution.

This week’s concerts in Madrid are still scheduled

The two concerts that Raphael had planned for this Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21 at the WiZink Center in Madrid have not been canceled, “for now”, as sources from the Madrid venue itself have confirmed to Europa Press.

Even so, they assure that their management agency, RLM, will confirm the final decision on Wednesday afternoon.