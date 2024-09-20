At the moment, Rodri is one of the best, if not the best player in the world in his position. Under Pep Guardiola at the Manchester CityThe Spanish midfielder is even one of the favourites for the next Ballon d’Or. And he was asked who would be the perfect midfielder.
Who would be the perfect midfielder? Rodri has his own idea. The Manchester City player took part in a game organised by ESPN UKThere were eight categories to choose from. The Spaniard decided to put Sergio Busquets in passing and Football IQ. But he is not the only FC Barcelona legend to appear on the list. He also chose Xavi in vision and Andrés Iniesta in skills.
The 28-year-old also mentioned Casemiro in action, his current teammate Kevin De Bruyne for his technique, Steven Gerrard for his mentality and Xabi Alonso for his creativity. It would certainly be a very promising midfield.
The next few weeks promise to be hectic for Rodri. As well as playing one match after another for Manchester City, the Spanish midfielder is one of the favourites to win the next Ballon d’Or.
Rodri was crowned Premier League champion with the Citizens and was also European champion with the Spanish national team in Germany, being one of the pillars of the team. The award ceremony will take place on Monday, October 28.
