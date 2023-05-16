Ricardo Salinas Pliegoowner of TV Azteca, caused controversy for his “fight” with “Half a meter”, a character played by José Eduardo Rodríguez, a 22-year-old man from León, Guanajuato state, Mexico. This happened after he criticized the television host Patricio Borghetti, for the comment he made during an interview with actress Halle Baileyin the morning “Come the joy”.

A few days ago, the American singer, songwriter and actress halle bailey He was on the “Venga la alegría” program, as part of the promotion of the live action “The Little Mermaid”, a Disney movie in which he stars. During the Interview, Patricio Borghetti made a comment about Halle’s skin colorfor which he was branded as “racist”.

“This is not a question, it is something that I want to share with you, I promise you, no one of us who was in that room, yesterday we were seeing the color of your skin, everyone, including my wife and my children, we were lost in your eyes , all”. Given this, “Half a meter” criticized him, noting that Patrick Borghettidemonstrates the lack of preparation he has to conduct interviews, “giving a terrible impression of television programs nationwide. But what can be expected from TV Azteca when the owner is so vulgar?”

After criticizing the presenter of “Venga la alegría”, the Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego attacked and insulted “Half a meter”. Through her Twitter profile, she wrote, “shut up inche nano pend… and start dancing, dance quasimodo and we’ll throw coins or bread at you.”

“Half a meter” he responded in this way to the president of Grupo Salinas, “as predictable as always, you get abused, che cuernudo, they are eating your errand.” Opinions on social networks were divided, some supported Ricardo Salinas Pliego and others José Eduardo Rodríguez.