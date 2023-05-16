Two goals from Jones, the other goal from Alexander-Arnold, all with assists from the Egyptian star. And Smith’s team is one step away from relegation

Liverpool still see the Champions League. Leicester is getting closer to the Championship. It is the verdict of Monday Night at the King Power Stadium, with the home fans leaving disconsolate well before the 90th minute and the guests singing until the end of a spectacular 3-0 which confirms that the Reds can continue chasing Europe more important, with only one point to make up on Newcastle and Manchester United, who share third place on 66 points but who have played one game fewer than Klopp’s team.

The keys — Liverpool secured their seventh successive win just after the half hour of the first half with Curtis Jones’ first brace of his career, Trent Alexander-Arnold then putting the icing on the cake midway through the second half with a splendid free kick from limit that certifies his return to the stars after a difficult season. The Reds dominated: they won’t be irresistible yet, but they look more and more like the team they should have been. Also because in front of Mo Salah continues to do magic: this time it’s not the goals (he still has 19 in the season), but three assists which confirm the heart of the team. See also Argentina, the ritual of the goalkeeper on penalties: spit on the gloves and then... Video

Leicester, on the other hand, seems to have lost his heart, in addition to the motivations. The Foxes are penultimate with 30 points in 36 games: salvation is technically still possible, but it looks more and more like a mission impossible. Leicester must get behind at least two teams, winning their last two games (at Newcastle chasing the Champions League next Monday, at the King Power Stadium with West Ham on Sunday 28) despite having only won the 3 points once since mid-February. Also hoping that at least two between Leeds, Everton and Nottingham Forest go blank in their last two outings. Against Liverpool, having conceded the two goals in the first half, the team practically never reacted, apart from a good save on Barnes at the beginning of the second half. Too little to straighten out a difficult situation, too little to think about saving yourself.

The match — Leicester more aggressive at the start, but Liverpool became irresistible after half an hour, with the Salah-Jones axis producing two goals in 4′. The first in the 33rd minute, on an action born from a relaunch by Alisson with the Egyptian who catches his partner at the far post with a splendid assist. The doubling in the 36th minute, again based on Salah’s invention, with Jones checking on the edge of offside, turning, and diagonally beating Iversen. The second half starts with Liverpool’s 2-0: Leicester tries to be reborn with 3 substitutions, but in the 71st minute Alexander-Arnold invents a jewel free-kick and signs the trio. Confirming that Liverpool can still dream of the Champions League. And that Leicester’s relegation seems increasingly inevitable. See also Rafael Robayo on the Daniel Cataño case: "The game should have been played"

