The influencer Ricardo Peralta would have left ‘The House of the Famous’ under guard, After being eliminated last Sunday, this was because he allegedly could have been physically attacked by several people who were waiting for him outside the facilities of the place where the TV Azteca reality show is held.

The above information is released on his YouTube channel by journalist Mich Rubalcava, who also points out that Ricardo Peralta reportedly expressed concern for his safety after having abandoned ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’.

Ricardo Peraltawinner of ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2023’, was the seventh person to be expelled from the reality show Televisa ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ and became one of the most controversial participants in said project, because in his desire to ‘protect himself’, he always wanted to defend his friend and partner Sian Chiong by defending him and accusing his colleagues of xenophobia and homophobia.

Without thinking about the consequences of their actions, Ricardo Peralta ‘fell’ from the grace of many people, He lost followers on social media and his representation agency issued a statement in which he publicly disassociated itself from his statements, and the LGBT community said it did not feel represented by the popular influencer.

Regarding the custody that supported Ricardo Peralta the Sunday that left ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, Mich Rubalcava says: “Security at ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ had to move a group of people who were waiting for Ricardo outside because they wanted to beat him up, I don’t know if physically or verbally, it was a group of people who were very angry, to that degree what it provoked.”

In the post Gala, in front of Cecilia Galliano and Mauricio Garza, Ricardo Peralta confessed that he never acted in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, because he showed himself as he is in his way of being and thinking: “What I think I lacked, at times, was an ‘I’m acting,’ but it’s tiring,” he said.

When leaving ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’Ricardo Peralta apologized to the Mexican public if they felt offended by him in any way and clarified that it was not his intention to do so and accepted that he will have to ‘rebuild’ himself, if the country vetoed him, because ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ took them all to the limit.