Friday, July 12, 2024, Caliente stadium field. The Xolos from Tijuanaled by Professor Juan Carlos Osorio, received a visit from the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajarafor the match corresponding to matchday two of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The border team beat Rebaño Sagrado 4-1. For the locals, José Raúl Zuñiga Murillo scored a hat trick, while for Chivas, Mexican-American Cade Cowell scored in the sixty-ninth minute of the match.
Javier Hernández also scored in favor of Chivas on a couple of occasions, but his goals were disallowed for offside. The second time was clear. There was no discussion. The first, however, lends itself to debate on the discussion tables.
The last time Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara faced the White Roosters of Querétarowas on matchday sixteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the result ended in victory for Chivas, by a score of 2-0. The duel took place on the Akron stadium field.
The last time Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara faced the Mazatlan FC., it was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in an exciting 2-2. The match took place on the Mazatlán FC field
This will be the first time that Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will face the San José Earthquakes, and they will do so in the match corresponding to the first day of Group B, in the Leagues CUP.
Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have faced Los Angeles Galaxy twice, and in both matches the Rebaño Sagrado emerged victorious, the last time being in 2022; a friendly match that Chivas won by a score of 2-0.
If Chivas advances to the next round in the Leagues CUP 2024, the fifth match for the Sacred Flock would be the round of 32 for the title that currently belongs to Lionel Messi’s Inter Mami and company.
