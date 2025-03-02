After the tie in the cup against Atlético and with the Champions League tie against Benfica on the horizon, Barça receives a real society that also played the semifinals coperas during the week. A demanding party for several reasons. The first, for conserving the lead and second, because the opponent seems to have found competitive stability this season. Donostiarras always raise demanding matches from the board. Here my keys to this great meeting:

1. Araújo’s doubt

Due to the high density of the calendar and also by template management, Hansi Flick has to apply some novelties in each eleven. For this Sunday and, taking into account the breaks of last Tuesday, there are three entries to the team that seem to be very likely to realize. The one that generates the most doubts is the possible incorporation of Ronald Araújo. By management and benefits of the Uruguayan it would be clear but, taking into account that before the Royal Society the defenses will require good foot to start the game, it is not safe. In case of entering, it would be on the right side. In the middle, time for Gavi to take over Dani Olmo. It also has Marc Casadó numbers. And above, Robert Lewandowski’s return is safe. A match in which the nine will have options and spaces.

2. Overcome the pressure in your own field

We will see if Imanol Sheriff protects more than usual but, if his team plays as usually, the first tactical challenge that Barça must overcome is the high pressure of the Donostiarras. In the Anoeta match, Barça had many problems to overcome the pressure of the Donostiarra team. In fact, the goal of the triumph of the Real arrives after a high recovery. A limitation that was permanent. So much so that the Barca accumulated 157 losses that day. Something that, without a doubt, must change if Barça wants to have a favorable game. Demanding test at the beginning of the Barca game.

Barça tactical key – Real Sociedad AD

3. Day for the deep

Before a 4-1-4-1 active in the pressure such as that of the Royal Society, there are two ways to harm. One of them is to deliberately search the bands as a way of entry. Either with ends or sides. And it is that by tactical structure of the rival and also for the defensive quality of the adversaries (Zubimendi as a pivot) it will be the most appropriate area to find superiority. The other great way to damage the Donostiarra team goes to attack the depth with constant break -off unchecks. And in this sense it will be an ideal context for usual such as Raphinha but also for some less common with the great virtue of being deep. Ferran and Fermín The two great actors to exploit the space. The first, from the front line and, the midfielder, with entries from behind. This context gives them options to have useful minutes.



Barça tactical key – Real Sociedad AD

4. The indirect stop ball

It is essential that Barça grants maximum importance to the strategy. In the first place because the Royal Society is the fifth team that makes the most of the championship (13.5 on average per game) and, then, because it is a very “topped” team. Of course, since those of Sheriff Throw these infractions to avoid cons, many of them will be in lateral foul or corner format. For Barça, the best blows of Raphinha, good blockages and conscience to gain the Lewandowski, Íñigo and company will be necessary.

5. Sergio Gómez, Brasi and Barrenetxea

The Royal Society has a very significant decline: that of Take Kubo. And that is a small advantage for the Barça since it was still at a great time, the Donostiarra team has a good talent payroll. For example, Sergio Gómez. A profile that responds to the ideal definition of a footballer. It is adaptable to all attack positions, even the side with a tour. With 35 average passes per game you have a glove on your left leg to generate game. He has only seen goal in the Europa League but is vital for Imanol Sheriff. It is no coincidence that it is, behind Zubimendi, the second field footballer most used by the blue and white coach. Another very quality footballer is Brais Méndez. It can generate many things in the last third of the field and has arrival for goal. He accumulates six goals in the three competitions and has a glove in his left -handed leg. And finally, attention to Barrenetxea. A pure end of those who are no longer left. Fast, daring and very compliant. The player who created the most difficulties last Wednesday.