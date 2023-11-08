After 50 years of career and more than three decades of giving concerts, Ricardo Montaner has announced his definitive retirement from the stage. The Venezuelan singer shared this news with the more than 10,000 spectators who attended his recent show last weekend in Costa Rica.

Why is Ricardo Montaner moving away from the stage?

The interpreter of ‘So in love’ made it clear that he was very constant throughout his artistic career and has always performed concerts. However, he has decided to explore other personal aspects and enjoy family more.

“In my life, which I never thought, I have been on tour for more than 30 years, I have not stopped a single year; I have never stopped and I think it is time for me to dedicate myself to writing, recording, planting flowers “he mentioned during the show. “To hug my grandchildren, to see them grow and not miss anything,” she said in said show.

When will Ricardo Montaner return to the stage?

The singer also said he is not sure how long he will be away from his fans. “I don’t know when I will return,” said the artist and left open the possibility of meeting his audience again in the future.