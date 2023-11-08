“There are bombs at the motor vehicle”: raises bomb alarm for not taking the driving test, 42-year-old reported

A bomb threat to avoid taking the driving test. This is what a 42-year-old from Cisterna di Latina allegedly threw yesterday morning, forcing the police to evacuate the Latina motor vehicle offices. After realizing that it was a false alarm, the officers managed to track down the man thanks to the surveillance cameras.

The 42-year-old, reported for causing an alarm and interrupting a public service, told the police that he should have taken the driving test that same morning, but he feared losing the opportunity to take it because he had not been able to pay for the driving course he had frequented.

He then raised the false alarm, around 8 am on Tuesday 7 November, using a public telephone. The aim was to ensure that the exams were interrupted due to force majeure and to gain time. “Be careful, there are explosive devices in the warehouse and in the offices of the civil motor vehicle authority in Latina,” he said in the phone call to the Latina police headquarters, according to what La Repubblica reports.