The new age of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti It has already started at Deportivo Cruz Azul and as is customary, the Brazilian coach’s hand will not tremble when making tough decisions for the La Noria squad.
And not only that, he will also impose his discipline and demands in each training session, as the ‘Tuca‘ He doesn’t mess around and there are hundreds of videos to prove how hard he is in training.
In this way, the Brazilian strategist will impose his hierarchy and will only take into account those elements that are willing to give everything in each session and each match. Well, it is precisely that way that characterizes him that the celestial board liked to be the new helmsman in this new stage where they will seek to get the best out of each of their footballers.
In such a way that several players will have to adapt to the way of being of the coach, since there are many players who have not responded since their arrival at the institution, as is the case of Christian Tabóthe Uruguayan attacker has not shone as expected upon his arrival, because with the whole of the Strip and under the orders of the former Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso It did not stand out as predicted.
The footballer arrived as a benchmark for Angelópolis and with the Machine he has not been able to achieve the expected regularity, to a large extent also due to the injuries that have afflicted him.
Although it was not considered for the previous day, ferretti Yes, he will consider the footballer as a key part of his team and in fact he would already have a plan to recover him physically, so it is expected that he can add minutes little by little to demonstrate the level he came to show with the Camotero team.
