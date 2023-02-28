In just a few weeks, Cruz Azul is turning around the very difficult situation in which the club found itself. During Joaquín Moreno’s internship, two important victories were achieved and this weekend, in Ricardo Ferretti’s debut as a strategist for the Machine, another victory was obtained.
In this way, the cement producers are currently in position 11 in the general table of the Clausura 2023 tournament and are in the playoff zone.
At this moment, it seems that the celestial will fight to get into the play-offs and to have a place in the league. In this sense, the ‘Tuca’ is already thinking about his squad for the next semester and would already be defining some casualties. According to the most recent reports, there are three elements of the Machine that are gaining strength to come out this summer.
The Ecuadorian striker’s time with Cruz Azul has been rather disappointing. Estrada has not been able to become a goal guarantee for the cement growers and it seems that the celestial board will not seek to renew his contract or acquire his letter. In 17 appearances with the Machine, the former Toluca player has barely scored three goals.
Since his arrival at Cruz Azul, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez has had a supporting role in La Máquina. The winger is already 36 years old and has fewer and fewer minutes with the cement team. It seems that he has the doors open to go out in the summer market.
Antuna is one of the most productive Cruz Azul players right now. Since his arrival, he has performed at a very good level. So why is he likely to leave the cement team? The ‘Wizard’ has the dream of playing in European football again and would push to leave the team in the next transfer window.
