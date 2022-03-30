Of Health editorial staff

New research in Advances in Therapy magazine: savings between 19% and 52% of direct medical costs and between 37% and 75% of indirect costs are achieved

In the magazine Advances in Therapy The results of a new review of the medical literature have been published, highlighting how the achievement of clinical remission in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) it is associated with economic benefits (a reduction in both direct and indirect medical costs linked to the disease) compared to other levels of activity of the disease itself. Rheumatoid arthritis, in addition to generating a considerable physical and emotional burden on people’s lives, linked to a significant economic impact on the direct and indirect costs of the disease, said Silvia Tonolo, president of the National Association of Rheumatic Diseases (ANMAR). In summary, achieving remission can lead to significant cost reductions.

The statistics it has been shown that it is obtained a saving of between 19% and 52% in direct medical costs (for example, with the decrease in specialist or outpatient visits, hospitalizations, medical examinations / MRIs / laboratory tests, surgery, physiotherapy or orthopedic devices) and between 37% and 75% of indirect costs (with the reduction, for example, of the loss of productivity at work and of work disability). Patients with persistent disease control also reported fewer flare-ups of the disease and they needed fewer resources to manage it, such as doctor visits, exams, or physiotherapy than other levels of disease activity. Achieving high remission rates early in the course of treatment can help patients a maintain joint function and avoid long-term disability. This publication has collected new observations on the economic benefits of achieving remission, said Professor Roberto Caporali, Director of the Department of Rheumatology and Medical Sciences ASST Pini-CTO in Milan. These results highlight the importance of the treat-to-target strategy. in achieving remission in RA. See also Fismad: "One out of 4 cancers is in the digestive system but many missed diagnoses for Covid"

A disease that affects millions of people Clinical remission in RA can be defined as the absence or minimal presence of signs and symptoms of inflammationincluding pain, joint swelling, and morning stiffness.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic disease affecting 23.7 million people worldwide and which can have a significant impact on their daily life. Rheumatoid arthritis can cause joint pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function. Generally it affects hands, feet and wrists. In some people it can also cause problems in other parts of the body or more general symptoms such as fatigue. Patients may face periods when symptoms worsen, known as flare-ups, which can be difficult to predict. There is no definitive cure for rheumatoid arthritis but the progress made over the past 20 years has made it possible for patients to achieve remission, a condition in which the signs and symptoms of the disease, painful and swollen joints and morning stiffness, are completely absent or they rarely manifest. This allows patients to carry out daily activities on a regular basis, such as going to work, taking the children to school or going for a walk. See also Because two kiwis a day fight constipation