The largest video game company in the world records an overall increase in sales and profits despite the first real slowdown since 2004. Chinese megacorporation Tencent, founded in 1998, has released its financial results for 2021, according to which video game businesses grew 6%, posting revenues of $ 27 billion. In the Chinese territory alone, revenues amounted to 20.2 billion dollars with a growth of 6% compared to last year while the international sector has enjoyed the greatest growth: 31% more with revenues for 7, 1 billion dollars.

Total revenues of the Chinese giant amount to approximately 87.9 billion dollars and video games represent an incredible 31%. Although the growth of the international segment follows a constant trend, the contraction compared to last year in the home segment seems to be a direct consequence of the introduction of new government regulations, introduced in order to reduce the time that young people spend connected to the internet and to play.

The Chinese government has in fact set additional limits that prevent children from playing more than three hours a week and live streaming for young people under the age of 16, effectively introducing further guidelines on sexuality, morality, history and religion that games will necessarily have to comply with. Tencent has also provided information relating to the effect of the aforementioned measures, highlighting that the total playing time for minors decreased by 88% while purchases by the public under the age of 16 decreased by 73% on an annual basis.

“2021 has been a busy year, in which we have embraced the changes and implemented some measures that have strengthened the long-term sustainability of the company, but have had the effect of slowing our revenue growth,” he said. president and CEO, Ma Huateng. “Despite the financial headwinds, we continued to make strategic progressincluding promoting the widespread adoption of our business software and productivity tools, increasing the creation and consumption of content in our video accounts, and expanding our international gaming business. ”

At the base of the successes of the Chinese giant are the animated series Netflix Arcane, based on League of Legendsthe online multiplayer game Honor of Kings which has 100 million active players in China alone and Pokemon Unitethe team strategy developed together with Pokemon Company which exceeded 50 million downloads as of December 31, 2021. Tencent owns several major gaming companies around the world, including Riot GamesSumo Group, Turtle Rock Studios, Sharkmob, Funcom, Wake Up Interactive and Leyou (which in turn owns Athlon Games, Digital Extremes and Splash Damage), also holds significant stakes in Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Supercell, Roblox, Epic Games, Netmarble, Paradox Interactive, Remedy Entertainment, Dontnod Entertainment, Bloober Team and Playtonic Games.