A survey reveals that EU citizens want public contracts with companies that strengthen wages

A European scale survey commissioned by UNI Europe to which Eldiario.es has had access that a large majority of the citizens consulted (72%) is in favor of the public procurement of strengthening the livelihoods of workers through the promotion of collective bargaining. In Spain, four fifths of citizens (81%) support this idea.

The survey occurs when the European Commission intends to reform the EU contracting standards that govern the award of public contracts to private companies. According to Uni Europe data, half of all public tenders in the EU They award only depending on the lowest price, “often due to contracting standards.”

The results of this survey reveal that 65% of the people consulted want public contracts to be awarded according to the price, quality and ecological and social criteria of companies. Among these criteria, wages and working conditions are the main priority, and 46.4 % of respondents say that they would justify a higher price.

In addition, 83% want to exclude anti -indical companies and pay badly and 72% are in favor that public authorities give priority to companies with collective agreements. The proportion of citizens who defend that public tenders take into account factors other than the price has increased significantly – from 52% to 65% – from a similar survey conducted in 2011.

In Spain, surveyed people show superior support to the European average. 81% agree that the authorities should give priority to companies with collective agreements in public contracts and 88% believe that authorities should exclude public contracts from companies that destroy unions or pay their workers badly.

The survey, conducted by the Independent Survey Company, collected responses from more than 6,080 people in six European countries: Germany, Czech, Spain, France, Ireland and Poland. This initiative comes shortly after the publication of An open letter In which more than 100 international renown economists, such as Thomas Piketty or Isabella Weber, criticize the “dominant approach to the lowest price in tenders”, supporting the demands of a reform that “strengthens collective bargaining.”

In this sense, from the European Uni Europa Services Union, which represents 7 million workers, they emphasize that “the European Commission should listen to European voters: public money must support quality jobs, not companies that undermine loyal competition and destroy unions”, and add that “the best way to do is giving priority to decent employers who have a collective agreement with their workers”.

Oliver Roethig, regional secretary of this union, emphasizes that this would mean “an advance in the objective of the Commission to simplify the rules: clear quality criteria, such as respect for collective agreements, not only will reduce bureaucracy, but will improve the remuneration and conditions of the millions of workers in the European services sector”.