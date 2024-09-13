A mother and her little girl left home on the afternoon of Tuesday 10th September to take a visit when, unfortunately, they have disappeared without a trace. There is no news of these two people and even the investigators are groping in the dark.

Archive photo

What happened?

They leave the house to make a visit but disappear into thin air

A mom and one girl guests of Santa Gemma, a family home in the province of Ascoli Piceno, They suddenly disappeared a few days ago. The two had communicated that they had to go for a visit medical in Martinsicuro.

Archive photo

The mother is 34 years old while the daughter is only 7 and, apparently, they had to see one specialist in Val Vibrata. As luck would have it, however, the two have disappeared without a trace, as they have not returned to the family home where they had been guests for some time.

According to what was reported on the web, the mother had filled a backpack with all their personal belongings. We do not know if this means that she had already premeditated to escape with her daughter. When they left the family home the woman was wearing brown pants and one sweater Very clear while the little one pink pants turned on and a blue shirt.

No news for days

To throw the alarm regarding the disappearance of these two people an educator of the facility, which became concerned when the mother and daughter did not return to the family home. It is precisely for this reason that their absence was immediately reported absence to the police and a complaint was then filed.

Archive photo

In the meantime the research to identify their presence especially in the territories of Ascoli Piceno and its surroundings. At this time none of the hypothesis it has been ruled out, as the two may have drifted apart voluntarily from the family home or have been intercepted by someone. We are therefore waiting for further updates on this case.