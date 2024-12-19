The socialist spokesperson in the Madrid City Council has framed these messages in her time as Minister of Tourism

12/19/2024



Updated at 12:29 p.m.





The socialist spokesperson in the Madrid City Council, Reyes Maroto, has admitted the WhatsApp messages with Víctor de Aldamaalleged commission agent of the ‘Koldo case’, but has denied that he has “anything to do with corruption.”

The messages sent have been framed in your stage as Minister of Tourismin a tourism reactivation project that ultimately did not come out and that also reached the City Council and the Community of Madrid.

«It is a message that is part of an important moment in the management of the Government of Spain. We are talking about May 2020, when we were working on de-escalation, at the beginning of the economic recovery and particularly on the reactivation of the tourism sector. These messages are part of a tourism reactivation project that reached the Ministry. And I know that this project was also presented in the Community of Madrid and in the City Council and that it did not go ahead,” he told the press from Villaverde, in front of the headquarters of the Youth Council.

What he did was refer the WhatsApp messages that ‘El Confidencial’ publishes today “to the person responsible for putting it into action, which was Turespaña,” he continued.