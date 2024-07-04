As far as the moment is concerned,All Sweat Summer eventrunning as a new initiative in the ranked mode of FortniteEpic Games has decided to disable vehicles, nitro gloves and various other features have now become an integral part of the game.

With this initiative, Epic Games is actually meeting the needs of some specific requests that had already been made by the community in the past months, although it is not clear whether the motivation is actually the feedback received from users, the fact is that the changes applied for this summer ranked play session go precisely in the direction of the requests of many users.

During All Sweat Summer, these features will be deactivated from the ranked competitive mode and it is not certain that the initiative will be limited only to the summer period.