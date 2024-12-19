12/19/2024



Updated at 12:37 p.m.





In the midst of the institutional storm, the Sevilla FC continues preparing for the last game of the year against real Madrid. The meringues were erected yesterday with the Intercontinental Cup against Pachuca and next Sunday they will host the Seville team in their stadium. It will be the last game of the professional career of Jesús Navas, who continues training with the team and will do so until the last day, whether or not he plays against the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti.

Pimienta’s team wants to close the year with a competitive level similar to the one they showed against Atlético de Madrid. To do this, the Catalan coach will have all his men at his disposal, except Adrià Pedrosa and those with long-term injuries (Nianzou, Sow and Ejuke). In this way, the main doubt will be on the left back, although the most logical thing is to think that Kike Salas will once again occupy this position and Nemanja Gudelj will be positioned at center back.

Isaac Romero, Juanlu and Carmona Yes, they will be able to be in the Spanish capital after serving the suspension match for carrying the controversial flag with the Betis shield crossed out. In this way, the three players aim to be starters. In addition, youth players García Pascual and Manu Bueno have returned to training with the first team.