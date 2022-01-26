You Didn’t Know You Needed These Games Back Until They Remastered

You can get mad all you want PlayStation Y naughty dog for not releasing a new IP in the last 10 years, you can also hate them for relaunching their games, however, the truth is that they will never let you down when it comes to everything they develop being of high quality: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is no exception.

sure, play again Uncharted 4 Y The Lost Legacy Maybe it doesn’t sound like the best idea to spend the weekend if you’ve already played the PS4 versions, but if you already have a PS5, the best thing would be to give them a nice opportunity that I’m sure you’ll enjoy because they are titles that are worth the sorrow.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection comes with three performance modes | Image: PlayStation

As mentioned, Naughty Dog is no-nonsense and serious when it comes to porting their software to new hardware. What they managed to do here could be the basis for other games they’ve made before… Yes, you know where we’re going.

Now, why should you play these “miracles” of technology? It is time for us to tell you a lot about this beautiful package that you are going to want to install on your PS5 because it is really worth doing.

Naughty Dog knows how to relaunch its games

wherever you see it, naughty dog it doesn’t fail when it comes to porting games from one platform to another. made it with The Last of Us Remastered and with the Nathan Drake Collection respectively. We can expect something similar with the last two games of Uncharted, no?

The first thing you should know is Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection they are remasters of PS4 games. On paper, this shouldn’t be necessary because both titles are backwards compatible with the PS5 and a patch should be enough to make them look better and more worthy, plus you don’t have to buy them again.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection relies heavily on the benefits of the PlayStation 5 | Image: PlayStation

The issue here is that naughty dog he did get into the games as far as possible. It’s not like they had to scratch and reprogram them, but we do have some big tweaks that make them a lot more appealing.

There are several selling points for this collection on PS5 and they are centered around the games resolution and frame rate. The question here is whether these sections are executed enough to be worth having on the PlayStation console right now.

The question is simple: at 4K or at 60 FPS? 120?

When you buy a PS5 in any of its presentations, the box clearly says 4K HDR and then comes a legend pointing to 120 FPS. There are few games that fully comply with this feature that the console can run and one of them is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

In the section of the four times greater high definition we can enjoy a rendering of models with greater detail. It’s not like the PS4 Pro couldn’t handle this task, but clearly the PS5 version looks a hell of a lot better. With all this, there are three options to choose from: Fidelity, Performance and Performance+.

Don’t lose sight of how it looks Uncharted 4 on PS5 | Image: PlayStation

In Fidelity you have 4K and 30 frames per second where all the action is seen with an important quality in each of its scenes. The main feature is the depth of the images, a detail that makes this option very attractive. Then the performance one is something like 2K resolution and 60 frames per second, which gives a decent look, but much more attractive action.

The icing on the cake, but dependent on the display, is the performance+. Here you have 1080p without a dynamic resolution, but yes, 120 frames per second so you can take advantage of that screen that can still offer you much more. The experience in both Uncharted games is quite decent and stable in each option.

He already looked great, but how much improved?

The first detail that we should talk about is that, in general, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection It gives us greater detail in its visual section. Perhaps at first glance it is not noticeable, but the scenarios have more elements in the textures, better shadow management and a presentation that generally differs from PS4 games.

To this we must add that there are also moments where the objects have a better presentation. The PS5 versions present us with reliefs on the doors, more grass in the forests and wear on the wood of the doors that you see during the game. This is only achieved because naughty dog He has an addiction to detail that we cannot imagine.

Do not lose sight of all the detail that the game offers | Source: Playstation

We would have to dig deep to find very specific details in the game such as the reflection of the water or how the sunlight bounces off some objects. Let’s say that the final work is a combination made between the console itself and what the developers of naughty dog at the time of ‘remastering’ this installment.

On the other hand, don’t lose Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection It has fewer bugs when it comes to objects appearing and disappearing on the screen. This should perhaps not be a scandal or debate, but it is not bad to hope that a console like the PS5 can show more details on the screen than any of the predecessor consoles that are already out.

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves is designed to take advantage of the benefits of PS5

Let’s go for parts, the loading times of Uncharted games on PS4 were certainly long unless you had a solid state drive. In the PS5 versions, things change completely because now these games take less than 3 or 4 seconds to load.

It is precisely this detail that shows what the PS5 can do with its hard drive, which you are surely finished with. On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that Uncharted 4 was certainly stable on the original PlayStation 4 and managed to run at 30 frames per second without much problem. Then came the patch for the PS4 Pro and the problems started.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy requires the PS5 in some scenes | Image: PlayStation

the games in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection they had no problem running in fidelity mode which is 4K plus 30 frames per second. In the performance option we have 60 frames almost all the time or 99% of the time. The moments where the PS4 Pro was pressured, on the PS5 it no longer suffers.

What happens in the performance mode + is already a very special issue, because almost all the time both games run at 120 frames per second, the problem is that there are moments when the “frame rate” drops, but it is not so noticeable because the speed is already very high. It all depends on the moment and the scenario.

The improved audio offered by Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Another additional component that the PS5 offers is the section of offering 3D audio. Sure, it’s not going to work when you want to do your horrible stuff, but what you get with Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection It is really impressive. First of all, the game audio was adapted to take advantage of this feature.

Next comes messing around with the headphones, no matter if they’re Pulse or anything else, the result is going to be seriously noticeable. The footsteps, the shots, the collapse of the buildings, everything will be felt around you. The cool thing about these kinds of features is that they seem like they don’t matter at all, but in the end they really work and enhance the experience.

The audio quality in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is superior.

On the other hand, talking about Dualsense options may be redundant because not much really happened with this section. Let’s just say the vibes are there. So as not to go over and over again, that moment has come when we must answer an important question…

Should you buy Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection?

Well, let’s start with the topic that everyone is angry about… They are the same PS4 games, but for the PS5. There is no doubt about that, it is not up for discussion and that is the way things are. PlayStation does what it wants with its franchises and it will be up to you to punish or not with the portfolio. But, behind all this we can give more objective comments so that you can make a better purchase.

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection goes to show that naughty dog not only does it make solid gaming experiences with incredible cinematics and deep environments full of details. The study that also gave us The Last of Us: Part II It shows us that he knows how to adapt his games to the new hardware that they put on him and that the results will always be outstanding.

If you happen to not have played any Uncharted titles, or at least the ones on PS4, feel free to give them to you because we’re talking about a really solid franchise here. The price is not the best of all, but surely there will be a discount that makes it attractive. Upgrading your versions from PS4 to PS5 isn’t that expensive, but here’s the debate about whether or not Sony should give these upgrades for free.

At the end of the day we have a solid collection that will get a lot of use out of your PS5, so this is the best time for you to know or relive the story of Uncharted in its final part.

Let’s play Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 with a code provided by a PlayStation representative in the region.