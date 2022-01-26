The events industry asked the cabinet in a letter on Wednesday for more clarity and a ‘clear plan’. She wants to quickly discuss the conditions for a step-by-step reopening with the cabinet. And from Thursday the municipality of Rotterdam will make around 100,000 free self-tests available to residents with a small wallet. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

