Rita Katz, director of the site that monitors the activities of armed groups on the Internet, said that what is known as “Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula” did not mention any date or place related to the killing of Abulan.

Abulan, known as “Abu Omair al-Hadrami”, was among the aides of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Katz referred to reports on Twitter of a US air strike that killed three al-Qaeda fighters on November 14.