When Parliament approved this Thursday, January 20, a law that sanctions adults who do not get immunized against Covid-19, Austria becomes the first country in the region to implement compulsory vaccination.

The Austrian government had announced it in November 2021 and it is now part of the legislation, despite demonstrations almost every weekend that bring together tens of thousands of people.

As of February 1, all Austrian residents aged 18 and over have to be vaccinated, or face a fine of between 600 euros ($678) and 3,600 euros ($4,085). The controls will begin on March 15.

Hundreds of people demonstrate this Thursday in Vienna, Austria, against compulsory vaccination for covid-19. © EFE / Marina Sera

Exempt from this law are pregnant women, people who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated, and those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the last six months.

“This is the way we can manage to escape from the cycle of openings and closings, of lockdowns,” said Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein, noting that it is not only about combating the Omicron variant, but any future variants that may arise.

The law will be in force until the end of January 2024

137 of the 170 deputies who participated in the vote in the Lower House (of 183 seats) approved this Thursday, January 20, the text, under the argument of “protection of public health.” Only the extreme right is opposed, in the name of protecting individual freedoms.

The bill must now be approved by the upper house and signed by President Alexander Van der Bellen, steps that will largely be formalities. The law will be in force for two years, although there will be a constant review of its application to determine if it is still necessary.

72% of the population is already vaccinated

The vote comes at a time when Austria is facing a new wave of positive cases, against the backdrop of the spread of the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, January 19, almost 30,000 infections were registered in a 24-hour period in the country.

According to figures provided by the Ministry of Health, one and a half million adults have not yet been vaccinated, while a raffle has been launched with a prize of 500 euros (565 dollars) for those vaccinated.

Around 72% of the population, of 8.9 million people, have the complete vaccination schedule at this time, a lower percentage than in France or Spain.

With AP, AFP and EFE