In 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising occurred. It was a courageous act of resistance against the Nazis by several hundred Jews. Since 1941, the Jewish population of the Polish capital – approximately 400,000 people – had been confined by the Nazi occupiers to a small neighborhood in the center of the city. Many there died as a result of starvation and disease, while others were sent to the Treblinka death camp.

On April 19, 1943, German troops entered the ghetto to deport the last survivors. Despite being outnumbered and outgunned, the Jewish resistance fighters fought for almost a month before being crushed, killed or sent to death camps. The ghetto was then razed to the ground.

There were very few survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, but those who are still alive, as well as their descendants, carry with them memories of the ghetto. 80 years later, how does Poland remember this fact, in a country led by a right-wing populist government?

Narimène Laouadi and Renaud Lefort, from France 24, revisited the Warsaw ghetto.