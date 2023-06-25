Blizzard communicated that Diablo 4 is running into problems at least in America, with support currently offline because of a DDoS attackwhich brought a down to the system and, in fact, makes the title in question not working on the various platforms.

Being a game with mandatory online support and constant connection, if you fail to log in initially you are effectively locked out, with Diablo 4 being inaccessible, and this is precisely what is happening in these minutes, based on what reported by Blizzard itself.

As we can see in the tweet above, at least as regards the American sections Blizzard’s Diablo 4 is offline, with the team investigating the matter, which appears to relate to an authentication issue on the servers.

There is still no official explanation from the team, but a screenshot shows a rather clear message from the official client, which reads that “We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which could cause high latency and possible disconnections“.

Diablo 4 under DDoS attack, a screenshot of the client

So the problem seems to derive from an external attack that aims to overload the servers, making it impossible for many players to be able to authenticate and connect to the game service. We look forward to any developments on the matter.