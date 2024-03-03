The first minute of the day March 1stwe begin to write a new story, whose only objective is recover ours Sinaloa already ours Mexico. Accidents of the democracy They have tried to take away its glory and splendor. We are not going to allow it

With the huge X that represents all the colors of the PRI, PAN, PRD and in Sinaloasurrounded by Sinaloan sympathies, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz took the first step towards freedom, in search of a democracy collective, participatory, progressive and inclusive that allows rescue our country from bad governmentwhich for more than five years, has been determined to plunge our nation into the most serious and profound political and economic crisis of recent years.

Citizens must be aware that it is not enough to just want a change, but to do it ourselves, to work tirelessly for it, and for this, we must commit ourselves, from our trenches, to make more and more people aware of defending our future, fighting totally for this present.

In Sinaloa, with the help of Paloma Sánchez we will have the power to make a legislative difference when, with our vote, she becomes Senator of the Republic. We know of her love for Sinaloa and the responsibility with which she assumes commitments to defend the most vulnerable people. She has proven it. Her presence and work are palpable and she has made the most relevant causes of Sinaloan society her own.

From the gallery of the Chamber of Deputies, Paloma Sánchez raised her voice for the fishermen, for the searching mothers, for the farmers, for everyone from Sinaloa and now, we know that on the highest platform in the country she will continue to fight for the most vulnerable, by those who, unfortunately, were hit by the bad decisions of the Morena government and who, despite citizen demand, are not even able to recognize that they are harming Mexico.

There are more of us who want to recover our country, there are more of us who want a free and democratic Mexico, there are more of us who are good and it is time to, united, demonstrate it.

Democracy has cost lives and great social movements have historically forged a tireless struggle to sustain it, to make it the constant of our institutional life as a country. Democracy is an identity, it is not a whim or a pretext, it is a tool but it is also a way of being. We need Mexico to stop being one man's country. We need Mexico to once again be the glorious nation of women and men who make work and effort a national identity. Let's return Mexico to Mexican men and women, this is the moment, let's do it with the best of us. Let's do it with strength and heart.

