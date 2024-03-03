Tickets can be purchased to attend the continental tournament to be held in the United States. The Copa América begins on June 20 and will have the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 14. Tickets can be purchased on the CONMEBOL website and group stage matches up to the semi-finals are available. (www.copaamerica.com/entradas)
Tickets for the first phase matches cost from $215 to $1,150. While for the semifinal matches the cheapest price is US$356. Tickets for the grand final will be sold later, CONMEBOL did not confirm the date, but they are the only ones that fans will not be able to buy so far and that will take place on July 14 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The quarterfinals will be played between July 4 and 6, the semifinals will be on July 9 and 10. The match for third place will be played on July 13.
In this new edition of the Copa América there will be six Concacaf teams, just like what happened in 2016. The United States, Mexico, Panama and Jamaica are the four qualifiers. They will be joined, on the one hand, by Canada or Trinidad and Tobago and on the other, by Costa Rica or Honduras, in matches to be played on March 23.
There will be 16 teams, the most in a tournament since it was created 108 years ago, that will play 32 games in 14 stadiums. It is worth remembering that it will be across the entire United States: four stadiums on the West Coast, five stadiums in the Center of the Country and five stadiums on the East Coast.
Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile and Concacaf 5
B Group: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica
Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia
Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Concacaf 6
Group A – Date 1
6/20: Argentina-Trinidad and Tobago or Canada (Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
6/21: Peru-Chile (AT&T Stadium, Arlington)
Group A Date 2
6/25: Chile-Argentina (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)
6/25: Peru-Trinidad and Tobago or Canada (Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City)
Group A Date 3
6/29: Argentina-Peru (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
6/29: Chile-Trinidad and Tobago or Canada (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)
B Group Date 1
6/22: Mexico-Jamaica (NGR Stadium, Houston)
6/22: Ecuador-Venezuela (Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara)
B Group Date 2
6/26: Ecuador-Jamaica (Elleglant Stadium, Las Vegas)
6/26: Venezuela-Mexico (Sofi Stadium, Inglewood)
B Group Date 3
6/30: Jamaica-Venezuela (Q2 Stadium, Austin)
6/30: Mexico-Ecuador (State Farm Stadium, Glendale)
Group C Date 1
6/23: United States-Bolivia (AT&T Stadium, Arlington)
6/23: Uruguay-Panama (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)
Group C Date 2
6/27: Uruguay-Bolivia (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)
6/27: Panama-United States (Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
Group C Date 3
1/7: United States-Uruguay (GEHA Field Stadium, Kansas City)
1/7: Panama-Bolivia (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)
Group D Date 1
6/24: Brazil-Honduras or Costa Rica (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood)
24/4: Colombia-Paraguay (NGR Stadium, Houston)
Group D Date 2
6/28: Brazil-Paraguay (Alleglant Stadium, Las Vegas)
6/28: Colombia-Honduras or Costa Rica (State Farm Stadium, Glenadle)
Group D Date 3
2/7: Brazil-Colombia (Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara)
2/7: Honduras or Costa Rica-Paraguay (Q2 Stadium, Austin)
5/7: 1A vs. 2B (Houston)
5/7: 1B vs. 2A (Arlington)
6/7: 1C vs. 2D (Las Vegas)
6/7: 1D vs. 2C Glendale)
9/7: winners of the 5/7 matches (East Rutherford)
7/10: winners of the 7/6 matches (Charlotte)
7/14 (Miami)
