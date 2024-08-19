Retro Games has updated its programs for the immediate future, revealing that in Q4 2024 will launch a new retro console “full size”, that is, it will replicate the dimensions and most of the functions of the original from which it is inspired. Unfortunately, the same timeline also notifies the postponement of what is known as TheA500 Maxi a 1:1 scale replica of the historic Commodore home computer, with working keyboard, which many enthusiasts have been asking for since the launch of TheA500 Mini in 2022.

Lots of retro news

TheA500 Maxi or simply TheA500, should arrive in first quarter of 2025. There is practically nothing known about it yet, so it is not clear whether it will be identical to the mini model in terms of software, with only the keyboard working, or if it will have something more.

The Retro Games Timeline

Not much is known about the console coming in the fourth quarter of 2024 either. It should be a Atari hardwareconsidering that the Pong house has announced the arrival of something new for that period, but even in this case there are no certainties whatsoever.

For the rest, from the Retro Games timeline we also learn that in the second quarter of 2025 new accessories will arrive, we do not know dedicated to which console. There is also talk of announcements related to the company’s phase 3which we’ll find out about later this year. Retro Games’ last mini console was the The400 Mini, a well-built piece of hardware plagued by a less-than-stellar joystick, which you can read our review of.