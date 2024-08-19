The atmosphere at the Estadio de la Cerámica was red hot when Arnaut Danjuma put Villarreal ahead in the 18th minute of the first league match. The Dutchman showed his full potential in a brilliant individual move that started from his own half. With an explosive run, he outran Axel Witsel, who was unable to stop his advance, and after breaking into the area, he finished with precision to beat the Atlético de Madrid goalkeeper, unleashing euphoria among the home fans. Villarreal took the lead in a match that promised to be exciting from the start.
However, Atlético Madrid’s response was not long in coming. There was barely time for the Villarreal players to celebrate when, after the kick-off, Marcos Llorente received a key pass in a quick three-touch combination that dismantled the opposition defence. With the precision that characterises him, Llorente found space on the side of the area and, without thinking twice, unleashed a powerful shot that left the Villarreal goalkeeper with no chance. The ball flew like a cannon over his head, lodged in the net. It was the equaliser for Atlético Madrid, just seconds after Danjuma’s goal, in a move that underlined the ability to react and the speed of the red-and-white team.
This frenetic exchange of goals was not the only notable moment in the opening stages of the match. Minutes earlier, Atlético had celebrated another goal, but the joy was cut short by a clear offside that disallowed the goal. Despite this, Diego Simeone’s team did not crumble and showed remarkable offensive capacity from the start, creating constant dangerous chances. The start of the match was hectic, with both teams looking to impose their rhythm and making it clear that the season was starting with an intensity worthy of the big matches.
