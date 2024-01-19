Among the changes are requirements, salaries and number of vacancies; more than 100 thousand people have already signed up

The federal government released a series of changes to the 8 notices of the Unified National Public Competition in 2 notices published in the Official Gazette of the Union, on Thursday (18 January 2024). There are changes to training requirements, workplaces, remuneration, job relocations and also scores in the document evaluation stage.

A change occurred in the case of Labor Tax Auditor vacancies at the Ministry of Labor and Employment, with a notice providing for 900 vacancies. In the original version, there was information about the need for candidates to be “audit and inspection specialists”. The correction indicates that candidates from any area of ​​knowledge can compete. Here's the complete of rectification (PDF – 334 kB).

Another change is in Notice 5, for the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai), in which there was a requirement that, for the position of educational affairs technician, in the specialty of pedagogy, the person could have a degree in any area. In rectification, there is a need to be trained in a higher education course. Here's the complete of rectification (PDF – 334 kB).

In a note, the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services classified the corrections as “formal” is that “do not cause any harm to candidates”.

The ministry argued that the objective of the rectifications is “avoid divergent interpretations of the notice and ensure fairness in the selection of candidates who will enter the public service”.

The rectification also includes information on expanding security procedures.

“Candidates will not be able to wait in the exam room after the gates close, except to go to the bathroom, necessarily accompanied by an inspector; start testing the room inspector's authorization; record or publish by image, video or sound the test or any material used in the competition; be absent from the testing room without being accompanied by an inspector; take and/or drink alcoholic beverages and/or use illicit drugs and/or cigarettes and other tobacco products at the test site”.

With information from Brazil Agency