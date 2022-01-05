Restrictions Avi continuing the closures of the premises in Uusimaa, the decision currently being prepared is due to be published on Friday

Space restrictions are scheduled to continue for two weeks until January 24th.

Southern Finland The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) is continuing to restrict the closure of premises in Uusimaa in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act. The restrictions would apply from 11 to 24. January, when the current restrictions expire on 10 January.

The plans are based on the Uusimaa Regional Corona Coordination Group this week recommendations. According to the group, it is necessary to continue space and audience restrictions.

Avi’s actual decision on the new restrictions is scheduled to be released on Friday. The exact content of the decision is currently being prepared.

Restrictions on gatherings for indoor events are also being continued in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). The current decision is valid until 17 January, and the new decision would probably be valid for two weeks after that, until the end of January.

Avin according to the bulletin, the epidemic situation threatens the carrying capacity of health care, which means that the restrictions cannot be relaxed for the time being.

“Looking at the progress of the epidemic, especially in terms of the burden on health care, it is possible to make more limited decisions if the closure of facilities with the highest risk of infection is still necessary,” says the chief inspector. Oona Mölsä In the press release of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland.

The current decisions on restrictions have been extended to all premises referred to in section 58 g of the Communicable Diseases Act. These include gyms, swimming pools and public areas in shopping malls.

“For the time being, however, decisions to close the premises as widely as possible within the framework of the law have been absolutely necessary. Surely each of us hopes that the closures will not have to last long. ”

Also the metropolitan area’s corona coordination group announced on monday that it would recommend aville to extend the space restrictions for two weeks after the current restrictions expire.

According to the group’s recommendation, the new restrictions should be limited, as in the current ones, so that they do not apply to the controlled recreational activities of children born in 2003 or later.

In addition, the group recommends that the use of swimming pools be allowed to holders of a special swimming pool card.